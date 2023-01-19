EU’s Breton warns TikTok CEO: Comply with new digital rules

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s digital policy chief has warned TikTok’s boss that the social media app will have to fall in line with tough new rules for online platforms set to take effect later this year. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton held a video call Thursday with TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew. The popular Chinese-owned video sharing app is under increasing scrutiny from Western authorities over fears about data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. Breton said TikTok has a special responsibility to ensure content is safe. A company official said on Twitter it was a good exchange and that the safety of TikTok’s users is paramount to the company.

