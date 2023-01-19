Fashion sneakers propel sustainable rubber in Brazil Amazon

XAPURI, Brazil (AP) — Veja, an expensive global sneaker brand, is making shoes from traditionally-harvested Brazilian Amazon latex in collaboration with local rubber tappers. The project has reenergized production of a sustainable forest product and at the same time improved the standard of living for hundreds of rural families who live from tapping rubber trees. This is something of a feat in a time of synthetic rubber and large plantations. Experts say that even if cattle ranching and deforestation dwarf this sustainable enterprise, the arrangement points the way forward for others.

