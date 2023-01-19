Skip to Content
Louis Vuitton menswear channels digital age in Paris show

By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Singer Rosalía stunned guests at Louis Vuitton’s menswear show in Paris with a surprise reveal in shades and hooded jacket atop a vintage 1980s yellow saloon car. The boundary-breaking Spanish star delivered an electrifying vocal performance while delving in and out of a childhood movie set on Thursday. The youthful Vuitton studio team and guest designer Colm Dillane this season channeled growing up “as members of the first generation raised on super-connectivity.” References to the digital age thus abounded in the creative and tailoring-heavy display which was more successful when it kept it simple.

