Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution

The world’s largest poultry producer is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that face a March 17th deadline to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a polluted watershed. A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. and others are responsible for pollution of the Illinois River Watershed by disposing of chicken litter that leached into the river. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed in 2005 by then-Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who said he believes there is plenty of time for an agreement if the companies recognize how little room they have to make demands.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.