Yellen kickstarts Biden administration visits to Africa

The Biden administration’s big push to engage more with Africa is underway as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a 10-day visit aimed at promoting all the economic possibilities that lie between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest continent. Yellen is starting her visit in Senegal and also will travel to Zambia and South Africa. She is the first administration official to visit the continent since President Joe Biden announced in December that he plans to make a trip to the region this year, as will Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and a number of Cabinet secretaries. Continental Africa is crucial to the global economy due to its rapidly growing population and natural resources.

