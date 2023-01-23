Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest

CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s bribery trial. Federal prosecutors allege the Republican oversaw a $60 million scheme secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. through which he secured power and worked to pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout. The former U.S. attorney called it the largest corruption case in state history. Associate Matt Borges is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and is also being tried. Each faces a single charge of racketeering punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both men have pleaded not guilty. The trial could last six weeks.

