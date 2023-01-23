Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial’s start
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder says he is optimistic as his federal racketeering trial begins. The Perry County Republican told reporters in court Monday that they’ll hear his side over the next six weeks. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are being tried in what prosecutors call the largest corruption case in Ohio history. Borges is a former Ohio Republican Party chair. Each faces up to 20 years in prison. The government’s lawyer told jurors in opening statements that the proceeding will prove Householder oversaw and Borges aided a $60 million racketeering scheme secretly funded by a utility company.