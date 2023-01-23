Hells Angels organized crime trial begins in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for a former leader of the Hells Angels in Europe who is accused of running a chapter of the motorcycle club linked with organized crime in Spain. German national Frank Hanebuth appeared in court on the first day of trial Monday, alongside 49 alleged collaborators from numerous countries. At least 34 of them agreed to a plea deal allowing them to pay fines instead of serving time. Hanebuth didn’t seek a deal. Prosecutors also asked the judge overseeing the trial to impose a €4.5million fine on Hanebuth. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

