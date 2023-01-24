3 killed in Kenya gold mine blast; illegal mining blamed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A gold mining company says three workers have been killed after a blast in western Kenya and blamed illegal mining activities. Karebe gold mining company said in a statement that a wall built to prevent flooding and illegal incursion was blasted by illegal miners causing a blast. Three other workers were injured in the Monday evening explosion and hospitalized for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately available. Mine blasts are unusual in Kenya.

