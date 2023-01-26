Couture season ends with clubbing, celebrity and glamour

PARIS (AP) — The experimentalism and audacity of 1980s club kids inspired Valentino in one of the last high-octane shows of this Paris Fashion Week couture season. Thousands of fans lined the Pont Alexandre III bridge on a chilly Wednesday night to scream as their idols arrived and departed. There were from K-pop stars, Anne Hathaway and Kylie Minogue. Some of them danced into early Thursday. But screams also echoed inside the aptly named Bridge Club venue when model Kristen McMenamy took a tumble as she walked the runway.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.