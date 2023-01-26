Russia outlaws top independent news site in latest crackdown

MOSCOW (AP) — An independent news website that has been critical of Russia’s military action in Ukraine has been declared “undesirable” by the government. Thursday’s announcement effectively outlaws Meduza’s operation within the country as part of the Kremlin’s latest crackdown on dissent. Founded in 2014 and based in Latvia, Meduza for years has been one of the most popular independent Russian-language news sites, with an audience of millions. The site was blocked nearly a year ago, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began, along with websites of multiple other independent news outlets. It can still be accessed through virtual private networks.

By JIM HEINTZ and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.