Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:28 AM

Yellen discusses energy transition in South Africa

TED / YouTube

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is discussing South Africa’s transition from its heavy reliance on coal to greener energy sources during talks with the country’s finance minister. Yellen made brief remarks to reporters Thursday ahead of a meeting with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Pretoria but avoided mention of South Africa’s recent decision to take part in joint navy drills with Russia and China off its east coast next month. South Africa is a key U.S. and Western partner but also holds strong ties to Russia and China, and it has adopted a neutral stance over the war in Ukraine.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content