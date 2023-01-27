In Your Debt: How couples can team up on debt repayment

Debts brought into a relationship can be ruinous for couples, but many decide to work as a team to conquer individual debts. You can help your partner in nonmonetary ways as an accountability buddy. You can also assist financially by gifting or loaning money, or covering more household costs while your partner focuses on making debt payments. But if you’re helping pay off a debt that’s 100% your partner’s responsibility, it’s important to consider how to keep things fair and not put your relationship — and your own finances — at risk.

