Dutch electronics giant Philips to cut 6,000 jobs worldwide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch consumer electronics and medical equipment maker Philips says it is cutting 6,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years. The company made the announcement Monday as it revealed a net loss of 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in 2022. The job losses come on top of a reduction of 4,000 staff the company announced in October. The company, which has its headquarters in Amsterdam, is reeling from a worldwide recall of sleep apnea machines and economic headwinds. CEO Roy Jakobs said 2022 was “a very difficult year for Philips and our stakeholders, and we are taking firm actions to improve our execution and step up performance with urgency.”

