France must raise pension age to 64, prime minister says

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister says that the government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is “no longer negotiable.” Elisabeth Borne made the comments in an interview broadcast Sunday. That further angered parliamentary opponents and unions who plan new mass protests and disruptive strikes Tuesday. Raising the pension age is one part of a broad bill that is central to President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. More than 1 million people marched against it earlier this month and many French people don’t understand what it will mean for them. An online petition against the retirement plan saw a surge in new signatures after the prime minister’s comments.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.