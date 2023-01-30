France, Australia to supply Ukraine with artillery shells

PARIS (AP) — France and Australia have announced plans to jointly produce and send several thousand 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine. The first deliveries are expected by the end of March. The multimillion-dollar plan is the latest offer of support for Ukraine by both countries. It comes amid growing appeals from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for heavy weaponry and long-term supplies from Western allies. Monday’s joint announcement was made by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. It also appeared aimed at sending a signal that the two countries have overcome a damaging dispute over submarines.

