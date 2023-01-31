China accuses Washington of wanting ‘technology hegemony’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has accused Washington of pursuing “technology hegemony. Beijing is speaking out in response to reports that the Biden administration is weighing further limiting the Chinese tech giant’s ability to purchase essential components from U.S. suppliers — which could limit Huawei’s access to processor chips and other technology. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. It would tighten restrictions imposed in 2019 that limit Huawei’s access to processor chips and other technology. The company, which makes network equipment and smartphones, was allowed to buy some less-advanced components. The White House and U.S. Commerce Department declined to comment on its deliberations on Huawei.

