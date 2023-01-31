Drugmaker Pfizer starts low with 2023 earnings forecast

Pfizer surprised Wall Street on Tuesday by predicting bigger-than-expected sales drops this year for two key products: its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. The drugmaker also debuted an overall earnings forecast that fell below analyst expectations. Company shares started falling in early trading. Pfizer expects sales of both the vaccine Comirnaty and the treatment Paxlovid to tumble next year before starting to rebound. That drop was expected as the drugmaker shifts from supplying government contracts to sales on the commercial market in the United States. Pfizer forecasts Comirnaty sales to tumble 64%. It predicts a 58% drop for Paxlovid.

