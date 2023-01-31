Slovakia’s parliament sets early election for Sept 30

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament has approved Sept. 30 as the date for an early election in the country. Ninety-two lawmakers in the 150-seat Slovak National Council voted in favor of the move on Tuesday. It came a week after lawmakers amended the country’s constitution to make it possible to hold early elections. The Slovak Constitution previously didn’t allow for an early election. The coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger lost a no-confidence vote in parliament in December. President Zuzana Caputova then gave lawmakers a Jan. 31 deadline to make the needed constitutional changes and approve a date for the snap vote.

