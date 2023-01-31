US blocks export license renewals for China’s Huawei
By JOE McDONALD and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is accusing Washington of pursuing “technology hegemony,” as the United States has begun stepping up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking access to American suppliers. The Biden administration has stopped approving renewal of licenses to some U.S. companies that have been selling essential components to the Chinse tech giant. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Huawei makes network equipment and smartphones. But the new restrictions could cut off its access to processor chips and other technology from large U.S.-based companies such as Intel and Qualcomm.