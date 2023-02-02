Bill Clinton back at White House to push paid family leave

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three decades after Bill Clinton signed into the law the nation’s family and medical leave legislation, he was back at the White House on Thursday. The 42nd president held forth on what the law has meant to the country, unspooling his trademark blend of storytelling and wonkiness. Clinton seemed a little rusty at first, fumbling through the papers on the lectern to find his remarks. But then he found his stride and was soon dropping names, citing statistics and spinning yarns about the families whose lives have been affected by the legislation. Clinton endorsed President Joe Biden’s call to give American workers paid leave.

By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

