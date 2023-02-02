EU assembly lifts immunity of 2 lawmakers linked to scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament has removed the protective immunity of two lawmakers linked to one of the EU’s biggest corruption scandals. Thursday’s vote paves the way for Belgian lawmaker Marc Tarabella and Italian Andrea Cozzolino to be questioned by Belgian investigators. Both men have said through their lawyers that they are willing to cooperate. Live television images showed that Tarabella voted in favor of having his own immunity lifted. The two deny any links to the scandal, in which Qatari and Moroccan officials are suspected of offering bribes to influence decisions at the parliament. Qatar and Morocco have also vehemently denied involvement. Four people, including a senior lawmaker and parliamentary assistant, have been charged with corruption so far.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.