Spain and Morocco renew ties with migration, business deals

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco have signed deals on managing migration and boosting Spanish investment in Morocco. They were among 20 agreements reached at wide-ranging meetings aimed at turning the page on diplomatic tensions linked to the disputed Western Sahara. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez applauded what he described as a trust-building step Thursday. The documents included an 800-million-euro package to encourage investment of Spanish firms in Morocco. The meetings also produced an agreement to open customs offices on the border crossings at Spain’s North African enclaves Ceuta and Melilla. Morocco is an ally to Western powers in fighting extremism and important to aiding EU migration policies.

By MOSA’AB ELSHAMY and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

