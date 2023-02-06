French parliament debates Macron’s divisive pension bill

PARIS (AP) — The French parliament has started debating President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension reform proposals, which prompted strikes and large demonstrations in recent weeks. The bill would raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. A third round of protests has been called on Tuesday by eight main workers’ unions and another one is scheduled on Saturday. Macron vowed to go ahead with the changes, which he described last week as “indispensable when you compare to (other countries) in Europe.” His centrist alliance seeks to ally with right-wing Republicans, since the conservatives in recent years have pushed for raising the retirement age and appear inclined to vote in favor of the bill.

By SYLVIE CORBET and THOMAS ADAMSON Associated Press

