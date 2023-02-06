Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah with NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith anticipates the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 will help build Utah into a destination for other major sporting events. Expansion in infrastructure aided the Jazz in bringing back the coveted game, which they last hosted in 1993. Multiple hotels have opened up near Vivint Arena within the last five years. There’s been downtown Salt Lake City development projects and an expansion of Salt Lake City International Airport. All-Star weekend will include a men’s college basketball game between Grambling State and Southern on Feb. 18 at the Huntsman Center. A concert will feature Pitbull at the Salt Palace Convention Center that night.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.