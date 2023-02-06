Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has lifted its ban on Wikipedia services that were blocked last week by the country’s media regulator for not removing purportedly blasphemous content that purportedly hurt the sentiments of Muslims. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the unblocking late on Monday, according to a government statement and Wikipedia was again accessible early Tuesday. The ban drew criticism and many condemned Islamabad’s action, saying it was a blow to digital rights and deprived the public of the right to seek knowledge. The government has not provided any explanation or details about the content it deemed anti-Islam. The Wikimedia Foundation welcomed the lifting of the ban.

