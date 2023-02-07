French pension reform plan triggers new strikes, protests

PARIS (AP) — Public transportation, schools and power supplies have been disrupted in France as tens of thousands of demonstrators held a third round of strikes and protests against planned pension reforms. People marched in Paris, the cities of Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes, and elsewhere across the country. Much of the Paris march was peaceful, but police said officers detained over a dozen people for “throwing projectiles” and alleged vandalism. The demonstrations on Tuesday came a day after French lawmakers began debating a pension bill that would raise the minimum retirement from 62 to 64 by 2030. Train passengers were expected to face more delays on Wednesday. Two rail unions called to extend their strike by 24 hours.

By THOMAS ADAMSON and JADE LE DELEY Associated Press

