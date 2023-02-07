Ichor Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.8 million, or $2.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $240 million for the fiscal first quarter.

