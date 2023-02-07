Japan games maker Nintendo’s profit slips amid chips crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo has recorded a slight drop in in profit for April-December as it recorded strong sales of its Switch console games. Nintendo’s net profit in the first nine months of the fiscal year through March was 346 billion yen, or $2.6 billion, down 5.8% from the same period in the previous year. The Kyoto-based maker of Super Mario games did not provide a breakdown of quarterly numbers. Among the games selling well were “Splatoon 3,” a paint-shooting game, “Pokemon Scarlet and Violet” and “Nintendo Switch Sports.” A shortage of chips related to pandemic restrictions hurt production.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.