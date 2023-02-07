Millennial Money: Should unmarried couples have one account?

While married couples usually have finances that are much more intertwined, it can still be beneficial for unmarried couples to open a joint bank account, especially if the couple lives together and has shared expenses. However, there can also be risks involved with combining finances if you don’t have the legal protection that marriage provides, which can be a problem if you break up. Weigh all of the benefits and drawbacks of joining finances before you consider opening a joint account. If you decide to open an account, make sure you set it up in a clear and transparent way.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.