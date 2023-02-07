Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street, except for tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, but gains in some tech stocks were pushing the Nasdaq barely higher. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% in the early going Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. A solid gain in Microsoft nudged the Nasdaq up 0.1%. Treasury yields held steady and crude oil prices rose. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mostly higher. Traders will be watching a discussion with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in the afternoon that might give clues about the central bank’s plans for interest rates.

