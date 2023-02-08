Atara Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $221,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $228.3 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $63.6 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.04, a decrease of 67% in the last 12 months.

