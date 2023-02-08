Ex-Twitter execs deny pressure to block Hunter Biden story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Twitter executives conceded to Congress that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election. But they adamantly denied Republican assertions that they were pressured by Democrats and law enforcement to suppress the story. The three former executives appeared before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to testify for the first time about the decision to initially block from Twitter a New York Post article about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. The White House called the hearing an effort by “extreme MAGA” members to relitigate the 2020 election.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.