MGM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $284 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.60 per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.47 billion, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.13 billion.

