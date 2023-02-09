DexCom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $91.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $815.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815 million.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.49 billion.

