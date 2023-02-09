Japan, Philippines agree to sharply boost defense ties
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and the Philippines have agreed to sharply boost their defense ties, allowing Japanese troops greater access to Philippine territory, as tensions rise in Asia amid China’s growing influence. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting Japan shortly after he and the U.S. secretary of defense reached an agreement on allowing the United States more access to Philippine military bases to keep China’s territorial ambitions in check. The defense arrangement signed by Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will allow Japanese troops to join training exercises to respond to natural disasters and humanitarian needs in the Philippines. It could lead to similar agreements between Japan and other Southeast Asian nations.