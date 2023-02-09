Japan, Philippines agree to sharply boost defense ties

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and the Philippines have agreed to sharply boost their defense ties, allowing Japanese troops greater access to Philippine territory, as tensions rise in Asia amid China’s growing influence. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting Japan shortly after he and the U.S. secretary of defense reached an agreement on allowing the United States more access to Philippine military bases to keep China’s territorial ambitions in check. The defense arrangement signed by Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will allow Japanese troops to join training exercises to respond to natural disasters and humanitarian needs in the Philippines. It could lead to similar agreements between Japan and other Southeast Asian nations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.