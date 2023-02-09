LiveOne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Hollywood, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The company posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period.

