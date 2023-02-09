U-Haul Holding Company: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) on Wednesday reported net income of $199.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

