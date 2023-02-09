Yelp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $309.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.3 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

Yelp expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.

