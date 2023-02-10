Building collapses in northern Egypt; 6 killed, 27 injured

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say at least 6 people were killed and 27 were injured when an apartment building collapsed in the country’s north. The office of the country’s public prosecutor said the four-story building collapsed after cooking gas cylinders packed in a storage room in the basement of the property exploded. Search efforts were underway to find those still missing beneath the rubble. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities say the gas cylinders were being stored improperly and against regulations. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where poor construction and shoddy building maintenance are common. Last month, six people were killed in an apartment block collapse in the southern city of Asyuit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.