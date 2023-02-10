Global shares fall, eyes on inflation, earnings, growth

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have fallen after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. Shares fell in early trading in France, Germany and Britain. U.S. futures were drifting higher. Oil prices gained. Benchmarks finished lower in Australia, South Korea and China, while gaining in Japan. Other data, like unemployment, are adding to the uncertainty. Next week will bring the release of U.S. and British inflation updates, as well as U.S. retail sales and industrial production data. Japan will give its gross domestic product number for the final quarter of last year.

