Polish leader asks court to vet bill that’s key for EU aid

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says he is sending a controversial new law on judicial accountability for constitutional review instead of rejecting it, because it could help unfreeze billions in European Union funds earmarked for Poland. Brussels has suspended payment of the pandemic recovery funds to Warsaw saying the government’s policies of exerting control over the judiciary violate democratic principles. The EU has called for essential changes before Poland can get access to more than 35 billion euros ($37 billion) of grants and loans. Duda, who has the authority to appoint judges, has voiced reservations as to the new bill and is referring it to the top Constitutional Court. The court has on many occasions upheld government-proposed legislation.

