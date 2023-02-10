Wall Street dips, stocks head for worst week since December

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting lower as Wall Street nears the end of its worst week since December. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early Friday trading and on pace for a 1.7% loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down slightly, while weakness for tech stocks had the Nasdaq down more. Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Lyft most more than a third of its value following a weaker-than-expected forecast.

