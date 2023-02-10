Wall Street’s tough week eases at the end as stocks drift

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite down 0.6% while the Dow closed 0.5% higher. Energy companies rose with the price of crude oil. Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Lyft lost more than a third of its value following a weaker-than-expected forecast.

