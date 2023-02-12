Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs

NEW YORK (AP) — Advertisers bet big that Americans were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs. This wasn’t a year for edgy humor or experimentation. After three years of a global pandemic, with economic uncertainty looming ahead and the war in Ukraine stretching on, advertisers just wanted viewers to feel good. Super Bowl advertisers each year try to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast. It’s a pricey proposition: ads can cost as much as $7 million for 30 seconds.

