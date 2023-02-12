Super Bowl ads use nostalgia, star power and light laughs

NEW YORK (AP) — Off the field at the Super Bowl, 50-plus marketers are having a battle of their own. They’re trying to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast on Fox. Marketers are using light humor, lots of cute animals and even more stars to help get their messages across. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy and Serena Williams are just some of the celebrities making appearances in the spots that cost up to $7 million to buy.

