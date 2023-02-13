Mexico softens plan to ban imports of US GM feed corn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico appears to have backed down on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed. Mexico’s Economy Department said a new decree on the issue was published Monday that drops any date for substituting imports of GM corn, some of which is ground into meal for corn chips. Under a previous decree, some worried a ban could happen as soon as 2024 or 2025. U.S. farmers have worried about the potential loss of the single biggest export market for U.S. corn. Mexico has been importing GM feed corn from the U.S. for years, buying about $3 billion worth annually.

