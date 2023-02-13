Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 10:09 AM

Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry

TED / YouTube

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help — including people posting their location inside collapsed buildings — and connect people with rescue organizations to help them. On Monday, though, they could lose access to this tool unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least $100 — prohibitive for many volunteers and nonprofits on shoestring budgets. Monday is the extended deadline Twitter set for shutting off free access to its API, or Application Developer Interface.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content