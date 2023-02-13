Workers get support for Atlantic City casino smoking ban

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Some Atlantic City casino dealers pushing for a smoking ban have received support from several state lawmakers during a long-awaited hearing on a bill that would end smoking inside the nine casinos. Dealers, cocktail servers and other casino workers want a law to close a loophole in the state’s 2006 indoor smoking law allowing it to continue in casinos. The gambling halls fear widespread revenue and job losses if smoking is banned while it is still allowed in neighboring Pennsylvania. No action was taken Monday on the bill, which Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to sign if the Legislature passes it.

