Avis, Zoetis rise; First Solar, Restaurant Brands fall

The solar power company’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

First Solar Inc., down $2.22 to $165.04.

GlobalFoundries Inc., up $5.58 to $71.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 30 cents to $20.41.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., down $1.87 to $66.61.

Avis Budget Group Inc., up $23.50 to $244.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $13.39 to $199.09.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Wesco International Inc., up $12.56 to $165.74.

Zoetis Inc., up $8.76 to $171.90.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

